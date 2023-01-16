CDC says possible Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine complication "very unlikely a true risk"

A CDC monitoring system detected a possible increase in the risk of stroke after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for those 65 and older.
According to Dr. Bhargav Trivedi, a stroke neurologist at Deaconess Hospital Midtown campus, the vaccine’s benefits outweigh this possible risk. ”Multi-organ failure is also common with some serious Covid-19 infections which can be prevented. So overall, the risk is far less if you get vaccinated.”
Preliminary data suggests that seniors may be more likely to have a stroke in the first three weeks after receiving the Pfizer vaccine than they are in the following three weeks.
According to Dr. Trivedi, the vastly increased chance of contracting Covid-19, which can cause strokes, cancels out the possible risk the vaccine could pose. "Looking at the numbers, you still have 200 times less chance of developing stroke when you get vaccinated than when you are not vaccinated.”
The CDC is still investigating the possible link, but says it’s “very unlikely” that there’s any real connection to the vaccine. Multiple studies have not been able to find any increased risk for stroke.
Data has shown that those with an updated booster are 19 times less likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are unvaccinated.