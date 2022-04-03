Celebrating Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month

April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance month and Autism for Evansville is kicking it off with The Extraordinary Day for Extraordinary Kids event.
"It's a day to celebrate kids on the spectrum or any child with specials needs or young adult with special needs," said Kelsey Schapker, the Event Director of Autism Evansville.
At the event kids and parents interacted with local law enforcement. They also got the chance to meet Pride the Lion and the Easter bunny.
"She loves interacting with different characters."
Held at Eastland mall, the partnership came about to further educate and celebrate families of children with autism.
"It's so important because it's such a silent situation that so many families are faced with," said Sean Ferguson, the Specialty Leasing and Marking Manager at Eastland Mall. "so not only are we looking at awareness but we're also working on acceptance and how to communicate and what to do in those issues."
The Evansville Police Department's horse patrol and K-9 unit were set up outside, while the Evansville Fire Department gave kids a closer look into the truck.
On the inside there were more festivities for kids to get involved.
"We had a great time, this was our first event like this and it was great to see so many people come out and all the different booths that they had set up for the kids and everybody engaging and interacting with the kids," said Olivia Maxey, an attendee of the event.
This hero themed day for brave kids is just the beginning for many more events in the future.
"We're constantly trying to do events for children on the spectrum because they need that quiet environment, no lights, no sirens, no music," said Schapker. "they just need a quiet day to celebrate them."