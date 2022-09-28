Celebrating the life of those that passed away during the pandemic due to COVID-19

Tuesday night Glenn Family Services in Owensboro, KY hosted a Celebration of life and day of remembrance ceremony for those who passed away during the pandemic due to COVID-19.
"We felt that there was so many people who were not recognized or didn't get that recognition when they lost a loved one during COVID because of COVID," said Betty Medley Wallace, a Grief Counselor. "So we feel that this is a good way to have them come and celebrate."
Hosted by Glenn Family Services, the event was open to family members, friends and community members to attend and pay their respects to their loved ones that passed away during the pandemic.
"We want the people to leave here feeling at peace and have a sense of closure and maybe a little bit of healing that they weren't able to do because of the restrictions of quarantine." said Rachal Taylor, an Administrator at Glenn Family Services.
Often times grief is a long, hard and lonely journey. The pandemic made it tougher for those loved ones to fully except the death of their loved one.
Events like this offered them the chance to debrief and renew as they continue to embark on their journey to grieve.
"Take a moment to just stop and reflect and think about their life and what they've meant," said Julie White.
White, lost her long time friend Sylvia Richards to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Seeing her friends pictures displayed at the event brought back so many refreshing memories for White.
"When I first saw it I thought, she's just so beautiful and when I look at her it's not just physical beauty its inner beauty and it really brought back a lot of memories." said White.
With a musical selection from the Kentucky Youth Corale and a word from Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear and Owensboro Mayor, Tom Watson, organizers ended the event with encouraging words to the family and friends in attendance.
They're hoping the event brought some peace and healing to the families.