Cemetery to be moved after land was purchased

After the resolution was agreed on by the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, 10 graves from the Cook Family Cemetery will be moved to forest lawn memorial gardens.
The graves will be moving from an area off of Highway 41 to a new cemetery after the land was purchased for development. The Fiscal Court passed the proposal to move the graves 10 votes to none, allowing the Genealogical Society to get the necessary permits to relocate.
"The city did it based on economic development, they wanna see a factory there and grow with the jobs," says Bill Rudd, a Madisonville resident. "Its not how can we not help, but its what can we do."
The grave site dates back to the 1800's. Family members of the deceased signed off on the bodies being relocated to the new cemetery.
"A lady walked in to the Genealogical Society from Illinois and she said well I'm connected to Johnston Cook. We explained the whole situation to her and why we wanted to relocate them and all that, she said give me a letter I'll sign off on it," says Theresa Ray, Vice President of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. "Her Nina, who was the daughter of Johnston and Delilah Cook, was married to her grandfather."
The matter will now head to Frankfort for funding. Once that is agreed on, the project can begin.