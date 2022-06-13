 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 this afternoon and Tuesday,
and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

CenterPoint Energy adjusting electric disconnections for Indiana customers during extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
CenterPoint Energy

With the majority of the Tri-State under a heat advisory through Wednesday, CenterPoint Energy says it will be adjusting disconnects for electric customers in the Evansville region who are behind on their bills.

In a statement sent out Monday, CenterPoint Energy said it would be adjusting the electric shut-offs in alignment with its long-standing policy of halting disconnections for customers with past due balances during extreme weather situations.

“For the safety of our customers, CenterPoint Energy will monitor the weather and adjust our disconnects of Indiana electric customers with outstanding balances in accordance with our long-standing policy,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric.

The news from CenterPoint comes just as disconnections were set to resume for customers behind on payments. The utility had previously suspended shutoffs for customers back in March.

While CenterPoint Energy says it will be adjusting some disconnections due to high temperatures sweeping the area, customers with past due balances are encouraged to contact the utility company at 800-277-1376 as soon as possible to discuss payment options and other resources.

CenterPoint says that extended payment arrangements will continue to be offered to customers needing assistance.

Customers are urged to stay safe and consider ways to save energy, which could help manage summer energy bills.

CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to be mindful of their usage and offers the following energy efficiency tips to reduce bills:  

  • Set thermostats two to three degrees higher; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
  • Turn off non-essential electric appliances, equipment and lights. 
  • Minimize use of major appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, if you must use them, choose the late evening.
  • Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers more than necessary. 
  • Use microwaves for cooking instead of an electric range or oven. 
  • Close your blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out. The sun's rays will warm your home and cause additional air conditioning use.
  • Set the direction of your ceiling fan to counterclockwise in the summer so that it will circulate cool air. With this cooling effect, you can raise the thermostat three to four degrees and feel just as comfortable.

CenterPoint Energy says it will continues to monitor temperatures and adjust disconnections for non-payment of electric service once temperatures moderate.

Disconnects for natural gas customers with past due balances will continue as scheduled, according to CenterPoint.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you