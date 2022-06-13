CenterPoint Energy adjusting electric disconnections for Indiana customers during extreme heat

With the majority of the Tri-State under a heat advisory through Wednesday, CenterPoint Energy says it will be adjusting disconnects for electric customers in the Evansville region who are behind on their bills.
In a statement sent out Monday, CenterPoint Energy said it would be adjusting the electric shut-offs in alignment with its long-standing policy of halting disconnections for customers with past due balances during extreme weather situations.
“For the safety of our customers, CenterPoint Energy will monitor the weather and adjust our disconnects of Indiana electric customers with outstanding balances in accordance with our long-standing policy,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric.
The news from CenterPoint comes just as disconnections were set to resume for customers behind on payments. The utility had previously suspended shutoffs for customers back in March.
While CenterPoint Energy says it will be adjusting some disconnections due to high temperatures sweeping the area, customers with past due balances are encouraged to contact the utility company at 800-277-1376 as soon as possible to discuss payment options and other resources.
CenterPoint says that extended payment arrangements will continue to be offered to customers needing assistance.
Customers are urged to stay safe and consider ways to save energy, which could help manage summer energy bills.
CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to be mindful of their usage and offers the following energy efficiency tips to reduce bills:
- Set thermostats two to three degrees higher; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
- Turn off non-essential electric appliances, equipment and lights.
- Minimize use of major appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, if you must use them, choose the late evening.
- Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers more than necessary.
- Use microwaves for cooking instead of an electric range or oven.
- Close your blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out. The sun's rays will warm your home and cause additional air conditioning use.
- Set the direction of your ceiling fan to counterclockwise in the summer so that it will circulate cool air. With this cooling effect, you can raise the thermostat three to four degrees and feel just as comfortable.
CenterPoint Energy says it will continues to monitor temperatures and adjust disconnections for non-payment of electric service once temperatures moderate.
Disconnects for natural gas customers with past due balances will continue as scheduled, according to CenterPoint.