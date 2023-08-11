CenterPoint Energy celebrates National 8-1-1 day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Before you grab your shovel and start digging, its important to call 8-1-1. When you do this, an energy company comes out to mark where your underground facilities are so that you don't strike it.
With today being 8-1-1 day, to celebrate, CenterPoint has partnered with Kona Ice to educate the river city about the importance of the number. They are going around the community, spreading awareness about calling 8-1-1 before any digging projects.
"Excavation damages is the number one threat to our underground facilities and we want to promote the message for everyone to 8-1-1 before you dig," said Ashley Babcock, Vice President of Indiana and Ohio Gas.
It not only can lead to a serious injury or even death but it can also cost a pretty penny as well if you were to damage any of your utilities. That's why its crucial and mandatory to call the 8-1-1 number to avoid any issues.
"So, whether that's planting a tree or putting in landscaping, we want homeowners doing fencing to call and have their underground facilities marked on their properties," Babcock says.
"For Indiana, its required by law to call 8-1-1 before any excavation project," said Cameron Ritchie, Damage Prevention Coordinator, CenterPoint. "Utility strikes happen everyday whether it be gas, water, sewer, electric, fiber, anything."
So remember, whether its construction or just some yard work around your home, call 8-1-1.