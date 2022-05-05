CenterPoint Energy gets approval for more solar energy in southwest Indiana

Officials with CenterPoint Energy say the utility has received approval to enter into two new power purchase agreements (PPAs) that will provide an additional 335 megawatts of renewable energy in southwest Indiana.
A statement from CenterPoint says that the PPAs include a 15-year agreement with Oriden, which is developing a solar project in Vermillion County, and a 20-year agreement from Origis Energy, which is developing a solar project in Knox County.
CenterPoint Energy says the combined 335 megawatts of energy from both developments is expected to supply enough power to meet the needs of more than 70,000 homes or 12,000 commercial customers each year.
The company says the two purchase agreements are a component of its Smart Energy Future Plan.
“The additional energy obtained through these PPAs will further CenterPoint Energy’s Smart Energy Future strategy and continue our efforts to bring clean energy to the communities we serve,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President, Generation Development for CenterPoint Energy. “We appreciate the continued efforts of Oriden and Origis Energy as they bring these projects to fruition and thank their leadership teams as well as the community partners in Vermillion and Knox Counties.”
In addition to the two PPAs, CenterPoint Energy previously received approval to acquire a solar array in Posey County and an additional PPA in Warrick County. CenterPoint says it's currently awaiting an order on the application requesting approval to construct two natural gas combustion turbines to replace portions of its existing coal-fired generation fleet.
CenterPoint Energy delivers electricity to approximately 150,000 customers in southwest Indiana in all or portions of Gibson, Dubois, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.