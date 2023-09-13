CenterPoint Energy has proposed to increase rates, asking for the public's opinion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — CenterPoint Energy has proposed a plan to increase rates once again following this year. It will be a five-year infrastructure plan. The TDSIC tracker would add $2.55 to a 1,000-kilowatt hour (kWh) monthly residential bill in 2024. It will increase close to three dollars each year.
There was a public consumer hearing to listen to the community's thoughts and concerns. Many community members were in tears speaking about the impact CenterPoint Energy has had.
Evansville citizen, Mary Rogers, says “I will keep you in my prayers that you’ll listen to the cries of those in need. Fellow human beings who already have a difficult time paying their center point bill.”
Mrs. Rogers goes on to explain the many families who have struggled paying their center point bill already, like parents who have a special needs child. A child who would’ve been placed in foster care if they didn’t pay their CenterPoint Energy bill.
As there was no decision made tonight. The public is begging CenterPoint Energy to deny this proposal for the sake of the community.