CenterPoint Energy Protestor's Continue to Express Frustration to City Council Members

Another city council meeting packed with members of the Direct Action Against Center Point group (DAACP).
"We're not just mad you know about a one time bill increase and we're not going away," said Heather Lobeck, a CenterPoint Energy protester who spoke out at the meeting. "this is a long term issue that is going to take a lot of work to change on our end and their end as well."
It's been over a month since the group began attending the weekly council meetings and speaking out to city leaders about the increase in their utility bills.
"I want to be able to look back on this and say that my city council members were fighting with us." said one protester.
Many others expressed how the increase in their utility bill has affected their personal lives.
"I experience depression, anxiety, sadness and I feel my energy immediately rushing down until I feel absolutely drained," said another protester. "CenterPoint, you are what's killing me."
Roughly 6 people voiced their opinions to the council. The public comment lasted between 15 to 20 minutes, taking up majority of the meeting as it only lasted one hour.
After continuous comment from the public, there was one man that took to the podium upset.
"You guys are a joke." said the protester.
His statement prompted council members to express their own frustrations in order to redirect the meeting.
"I have to say it becomes very difficult when someone comes and acts like it's open mic night," said Ron Beane, an Evansville City Council member.
Despite this, members of the council encouraged the group to continue to speak up regarding the rising cost in their utility bills.
"I'm happy to continue having that dialogue and I hope that you all that are serious continue to come." said Beane.
As for the progress being made, council members said they did reach out and write a letter to CenterPoint in February but they have not heard back just yet.
After presenting this concern to other city and state leaders they say those individuals have expressed interest and plan to look into it.
The Direct Action Against CenterPoint Group members say they plan to continue speaking out and pushing local leaders until a change is made.