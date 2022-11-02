CenterPoint Energy releases statement after findings of Evansville house explosion investigation

Officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings of an investigation into the deadly house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.
The news release from the Indiana DOH says that the explosion was ruled accidental after a leaking gas line was found in the basement of the home that was the epicenter of the blast. Click here for the full update on the findings of the investigation.
CenterPoint Energy released a statement following the announcement of the investigation's findings.
You can see the full statement from CenterPoint Energy below:
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those affected by the Aug. 10 incident at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue. We also want to express our appreciation to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department and all personnel who assisted with the investigation.
Following the incident, CenterPoint Energy conducted various tests on its system and outside the surrounding area in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue, indicating no issues. CenterPoint Energy shared its data and fully cooperated with the Indiana State Fire Marshal and additional agencies in its investigation. The State Fire Marshal’s report released today further supports the company’s findings, determining that an accident inside the house, independent of CenterPoint Energy’s system, was the cause of the incident.
CenterPoint Energy is committed to protecting our employees, contractors, systems, customers and the public. Our goal is to deliver electricity and natural gas safely to the communities we serve."