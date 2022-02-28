CenterPoint Energy Responds to High Bill Concerns

With many CenterPoint Energy customers frustrated about the increase in their monthly bills, the company decided to explain the reason behind it.
They say the high bills stem from a mixture of higher natural gas prices, recovery from the storm in Texas last February, and the company's rate base adjustment.
"First commodity cost, also we're in the midst of covering Uri storm cost from last February, and then on top of that we have our based rate adjustment. That's the first adjustment we've had since 2007," says Richard Leger.
The majority of customers are concerned distribution fees are higher than the actual usage fee, CenterPoint says that's because of investments in the system.
"Since 2007, we've made a lot of investments in the system and here in Evansville. Particular in the last 7 years, we've had a real robust modernization program. In that program we replaced over 190 miles of pipe and that's a $240 million project, and that cost is included in the base rate adjustment" says Leger.
Winter Storm Uri in Texas from 2021 is also another factor in the bill increase.
"While Uri was an event that happened in Texas, it had ramifications nationwide, and as part of that there was elevated gas cost due to supply and demand"
The company had to pay to repair the infrastructure, but they got permission from the state to move the cost down to customers from August 2021-July 2023. CenterPoint says customers should see a small decrease in their bills after that is over.
When asked "What should customers do now?" CenterPoint replied "Customers that are challenged to pay have several options. We encourage them to start with the local community action agency. We offer things such as budget billing, we also have payment arrangements and payment extensions. There's also a lot of income qualification programs," says Natalie Hedde.