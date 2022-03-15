CenterPoint Energy Temporarily Suspending Disconnections for Indiana Customers

CenterPoint Energy says it has voluntarily suspended disconnections for all residential Indiana customers in an effort to help customers who need payment assistance.
The utility company made the announcement on Tuesday, and said that disconnections for its Indiana residential customers would be suspended through May 31, 2022.
While shut-offs have been temporarily suspended, CenterPoint says customers will continue to receive disconnect bills during the temporary suspension period.
The utility company's announcement of temporary suspensions comes after members of the Direct Action Against Center Point group packed Monday's city council meeting to discuss the increase in their utility bills.
“We recognize there are many factors contributing to increased natural gas bills this winter heating season, including higher natural gas prices and a new rate structure – the first base rate increase since 2007 – that makes the customer’s bill more dependent on the amount of natural gas used when compared to the prior rate structure,” Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Natural Gas said in a statement issued with Tuesday's announcement of temporary shut-off suspensions. “CenterPoint Energy is committed to providing our customers with the safe, reliable service they expect in the most cost-effective manner possible.”
CenterPoint Energy says it's working on additional measures to help customers and enhance the overall customer experience. "Call center staff have been working extra hours to address the increased volume of customer inquiries as the company continues the hiring and training of additional agents," CenterPoint's statement said Tuesday. "Customers can utilize CenterPoint Energy’s self-service options at www.centerpointenergy.com to handle common transactions quickly and efficiently."
CenterPoint also encouraged customers to contact the local Indiana Community Action Agency, which administers the Indiana Energy Assistance Program (EAP) for income-eligible customers and can provide intake information about the application process and program requirements.
For Indiana natural gas customers, the Universal Service Program (USP) provides a monthly discount on residential gas charges during the heating season. To qualify for EAP and USP, annual household income cannot exceed 60% of the State Median Income poverty guidelines.
If additional payment assistance is needed, CenterPoint Energy says customers can call 1-800-227-1376 to discuss options.