CenterPoint Energy's pause on disconnections for Indiana customers is expiring

Officials with CenterPoint Energy are issuing a reminder for Indiana customers who are behind on their payments.
CenterPoint Energy says it will resume disconnections for Indiana residents behind on payments starting on Monday, June 13.
In an effort to help customers manage high bills, CenterPoint had previously put a pause on disconnections from March through May.
In the coming days, CenterPoint says that customers with a past-due balance will receive a phone call and email reminding them that the extended grace period has ended.
While customers will be subject to disconnection beginning on June 13, CenterPoint Energy says it will be taking a phased approach to the disconnections.
Customers still facing financial troubles are urged to reach out for assistance.
You can reach CenterPoint Energy's customer service representatives at 1-800-227-1376 to discuss options on avoiding disconnection.