Central City mourns passing of volunteer fire department captain

MUHLENBURG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A small town is mourning the loss of a man who dedicated his life to making sure his neighbors were kept safe, going as far as to retire his unit number in the local volunteer fire department.
Bobby Mosby was a captain in and co-founder of the Nelson Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Bobby and several others started the department after a local tragedy shook Central City.
Terry Peveler, now retired, was a co-founder of the Nelson Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Peveler told 44News ”we had a family that lost a father and two kids out here in a trailer fire, and after that, we all pitched in, started the fire department up, got it going. Bobby was one of the backbones of the fire department.”
Bobby spent 30 of his 51 years with the Nelson Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Last week, he suffered a heart attack and later passed away in the hospital.
Bobby’s sister, Lisa Nelson, says Bobby kept her rooted in times of crisis. "When my granddaughter was in a car accident several years ago," she said, "Bobby never failed to be by my side.”
”He was a rock," Lisa's husband, Jeff Nelson, told 44News.
Bobby was never shy when showing he cared. ”Everytime he would get ready to go somewhere," Bobby's sister said, "it was “I love you, sis.” He never failed to say “I love you.” Those were never hard words for him to say. He told it to everybody.”
While Bobby was a family man, he made real sacrifices to serve his town as a volunteer firefighter. ”You lose a lot of time with your family," Peveler said. "Bobby never failed us. He was always there for us. If it needed to be done, he made sure it got taken care of.”
Bobby’s involvement didn’t stop at going out on calls. He was an integral part of keeping the station running. ”While a lot of people were at home sleeping," Peveler said, "we was out getting things ready for fundraisers to keep [the fire department] going.”
Nelson Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Adams told 44News ”[Bobby] was one of those guys that was behind the scenes that was always there. That was Bobby."
Bobby Mosby will be laid to rest on Wednesday at noon at Miller Cemetery.