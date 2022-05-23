 Skip to main content
Central City's 'Festival Square' celebrates Everly Brothers, volunteers

  • Updated
Bryce Anglin

Central City officials celebrated the legacy of the Everly Brothers Homecoming festival by breaking ground on Festival Square, a planned public space in downtown Central City, Monday.

The Broad Street entrance to Festival Square will feature life-size bronze statues of the Everly Brothers and John Prine. The statues will stand approximately six feet tall.

The Central City Music festival spanned 15 years, from 1982-2002 drawing thousands to Muhlenberg County.

The project is expected to finish construction this fall.

