Central City's 'Festival Square' celebrates Everly Brothers, volunteers

Central City officials celebrated the legacy of the Everly Brothers Homecoming festival by breaking ground on Festival Square, a planned public space in downtown Central City, Monday.
The Broad Street entrance to Festival Square will feature life-size bronze statues of the Everly Brothers and John Prine. The statues will stand approximately six feet tall.
The Central City Music festival spanned 15 years, from 1982-2002 drawing thousands to Muhlenberg County.
The project is expected to finish construction this fall.