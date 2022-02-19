 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

.Heavy rainfall that occurred Thursday continues to cause rises
on the Ohio River. The river will rise above flood stage at these
locations between tonight and Monday, and remain above flood stage
through next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY,
FEBRUARY 28...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday, February 28.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 30.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Monday morning to a crest of 38.1 feet Thursday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February 27.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&
top story

Chandler Public Library Reopens after Remodeling

  • Updated
  • 0
Chandler Public Library Reopens
Marisa Patwa

The Chandler Public Library officially reopened Saturday.

Back in 2019, the Newburgh Chandler Public Library officials started thinking of remodeling the library.

It came down to either building a new building or renovating the old one.

Finally they decided to remodel the old building and started construction January 2021.

They spent months wondering if due to Covid-19 cases if they were even going to be able to have a for sure grand opening.

"This project has been a lot of work, definitely a lot of people involved but everything just came together so well," said Library Director Trista Smith. "And everything looks so nice so we're just super excited to finally be open to the community again."

