Chandler Public Library Reopens after Remodeling

The Chandler Public Library officially reopened Saturday.
Back in 2019, the Newburgh Chandler Public Library officials started thinking of remodeling the library.
It came down to either building a new building or renovating the old one.
Finally they decided to remodel the old building and started construction January 2021.
They spent months wondering if due to Covid-19 cases if they were even going to be able to have a for sure grand opening.
"This project has been a lot of work, definitely a lot of people involved but everything just came together so well," said Library Director Trista Smith. "And everything looks so nice so we're just super excited to finally be open to the community again."