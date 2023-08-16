Changes coming to downtown Evansville's Main Street

EVANSVILLE (WEVV)-- Major changes are coming to an iconic downtown Evansville street.
Road construction will soon cause detours for drivers on Main Street.
According to information released by a spokesperson for the mayor's office, crews will be "rebuilding the thru lane and repairing miscellaneous failed spots in parking areas."
44News has learned businesses will remain open and pedestrian traffic will not be affected.
Work will be done in two phases. Between August 21 until October 13, crews will focus on Third Street to Fourth Street. Then, from October 2 until November 17, they will be working on Second Street to Third Street.
Drivers are being warned to follow marked detour routes. City crews are asking them to use caution while driving near the construction zone.
Potential delays are possible. Drivers should consider alternative routes if possible.