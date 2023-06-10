 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charcuterie class fundraiser benefits It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue

  • 0
Charcuterie board
Allison Eldridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A local business is holding a fundraiser for It takes A Village No-Kill Rescue this month. 

Siciliano Charcuterie will hold a class on creating a charcuterie board to raise money for ITV. 

The course costs $65 per person, and $20 from each sale will go to ITV. 

Siciliano will donate 10% of food, drink, and retail sales. 

The class includes a board, items needed to create the board, and one free drink. 

The event takes place on June 14 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Click here to buy a ticket.

Recommended for you