Charcuterie class fundraiser benefits It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A local business is holding a fundraiser for It takes A Village No-Kill Rescue this month.
Siciliano Charcuterie will hold a class on creating a charcuterie board to raise money for ITV.
The course costs $65 per person, and $20 from each sale will go to ITV.
Siciliano will donate 10% of food, drink, and retail sales.
The class includes a board, items needed to create the board, and one free drink.
The event takes place on June 14 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
