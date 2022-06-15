LIVE: Charges dropped for teen accused of shooting at EPD officer

The Evansville Police Department is planning to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday surrounding an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in late May.
As we reported back in May, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting incident, which happened near the Corner Pocket Bar and Grill off of Fulton Avenue.
At the time, police said that the 17-year-old had shot at an off-duty officer, and that the off-duty officer returned fire. Neither of them were injured.
Court records show the teen's attempted murder charge was dismissed on Wednesday. He was also released from custody, according to court documents.
You can watch the press conference at 4 p.m. on 44News At 4 in the livestream player on this article, in a new window on wevv.com/livestream, or on CBS44.