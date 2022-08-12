Charges filed in double fatal crash in Muhlenberg County from last October

A Muhlenberg County Grand Jury indicted Danny Cobb for murder and other charges for his alleged role in a fatal crash that happened in October of 2021.
It happened on KY 175. Police say at approximately the 10-mile marker, Cobb crossed the center line and into the path of the motorcycle, hitting it head-on. Police say Cobb was driving an SUV when he collided with the couple on the motorcycle.
Cobb faces 2 counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.
He is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.