Charges Filed in Hopkins County After Gun Threat at Middle School: Sheriff

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says charges have been filed after a juvenile threatened to bring a gun to a local middle school.
The sheriff's office says it started investigating the threat on Thursday after someone sent a text message saying they were going to take a gun to a local middle school with "criminal intent."
On Friday, the sheriff's office said it had investigated the incident through the night, with all necessary parties interviewed and charged for their roles in the crime.
44News reached out to the Hopkins County Schools district for a statement, which can be read below:
The sheriff's office didn't say how many people were involved or charged in the incident, just that "the necessary juvenile/juveniles" had been charged for their roles in the crime.
The Madisonville Police Department also helped with the investigation.
No other information was released.