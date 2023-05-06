Chemo Buddies' Hopefest brings cancer survivors together

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Chemo Buddies' Hopefest–celebrating cancer survivors in and out of treatment and volunteers–happened Saturday in Friedman Park. The festival brought hundreds together to share their journey after their diagnosis.
Jill Kincaid, founder of Chemo Buddies, told 44News ”cancer sucks 365 days a year. [For] one of those days, we’re going to come together as a community and hug each other and support and love on each other and celebrate.”
In several area hospitals, at least four Chemo Buddies volunteers are in cancer treatment rooms spending time with patients as they receive care. Kincaid founded the organization in 2011 after she lost her sister, Karen, to cancer.
Before becoming a full-time administrator for the organization, Kincaid spent years in treatment rooms with survivors. ”You get to know them," she said. "You get to say ”how was the wedding? Let me see the pictures of the baby,” those kind of things, and it’s just an enjoyable get together between you and a friend... While you happen to be getting chemo.”
The majority of Chemo Buddies are cancer survivors themselves, and they pour their time and effort into making those going through treatment feel as comfortable and supported as possible. Sometimes, it can be heartbreaking.
”The majority of our patients survive and thrive and go on with life," Kincaid said, "but every so often, we’ll lose one, and while that hurts deeply, the short period of time I get to spend with them was magnificent, and my life is so much more enriched by having known them.”
Stacey Ulrich did her final cancer treatment in February with the help of Chemo Buddies. About her experience, Ulrich told 44News ”their volunteers would make cards, they make blankets, provide wigs for free.”
Hopefest is all about bringing post-treatment survivors together with those in treatment, giving them hope and showing just how possible it is to beat the disease. ”Coming here as a survivor is very special," Ulrich said.
Judith Skaggs, a 31-year survivor of 5 cancers, had a message for all those in the place she spent so much of her life. ”Just stay positive," she said. "You can do it. I did it, and I know everybody else can do it.”
Chemo Buddies is expanding beyond Evansville, Newburgh, and Henderson. It’s reaching as far as Tampa, Florida, where a new chapter of the organization is being created. If you’d like to help, you can visit the Chemo Buddies website for more information.