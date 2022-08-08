Child dies after being hit by oncoming traffic in Warrick County

Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells us a 4-year-old child has died after being hit on State Road 66, near Outer Lincoln Road.
We're told the incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning and the road has been closed since.
Authorities say for whatever reason, the child got out of the house and wandered into oncoming traffic.
Authorities also say the child is not from the area.
We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.