...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Child dies after being hit by oncoming traffic in Warrick County

Megan DiVenti

Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County. 

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells us a 4-year-old child has died after being hit on State Road 66, near Outer Lincoln Road. 

We're told the incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning and the road has been closed since. 

Authorities say for whatever reason, the child got out of the house and wandered into oncoming traffic. 

Authorities also say the child is not from the area. 

We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more. 

