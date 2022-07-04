 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms
will provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&
breaking

Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Line Crime Scene

Officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say a child has died as a result of a fireworks incident.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department shared the news of the child's death early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m.

The police department says that the incident took place within the city limits of Mt. Vernon, but no information has been released on the child's age or identity at this time.

MVPD says it's investigating the child's death along with the Indiana State Police and the Posey County Coroner's Office.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

MVPD news release on fireworks related death

Mt. Vernon Police Department news release on deadly fireworks incident

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you