Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

Officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say a child has died as a result of a fireworks incident.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department shared the news of the child's death early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m.
The police department says that the incident took place within the city limits of Mt. Vernon, but no information has been released on the child's age or identity at this time.
MVPD says it's investigating the child's death along with the Indiana State Police and the Posey County Coroner's Office.
No other details have been released at this time.