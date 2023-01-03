Child makes card to uplift Evansville Firefighters after massive fire

The Tri-State resident uplifted Evansville firefighters after several days of working the Garvin Street warehouse fire.
According to a recent post from the Evansville Professional Firefighters Local 357, a young girl used her art skills to bring smile to the first responders on duty.
The post says, "even during the hardest days, kind words like this make it all worth it."
IAAF Local 357 also thanked the girl, the firefighters at the scene, and all others who have provided support over the last few days.
ATF and Fire Marshalls joined Evansville Firefighters Monday as they continued to battle the Garvin St. warehouse fire for the third day.