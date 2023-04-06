Child molestation cases on the rise in Evansville

An Evansville man is in jail tonight accused of molesting an 11 year old. 31-year-old Deondrae Frazier was arrested after a disturbing interview at Holly's House, the advocacy center for victims of intimate crimes.

As the victim described the abuse, they also told investigators that Frazier had inappropriately touched another young victim. The executive director of Holly's House tells 44news that child molestation cases are on the rise here in Evansville.

"Right now our monthly average is around 50 children," said Kristine Cordts, the Executive Director of Holly's House.

That number is climbing as well.

"We've seen almost a 300 percent increase in the number of reports including a 33 percent increase last year," said Cordts. "When we look at the first three months of this year and compare them to the first three months of last year we are at a 79 percent increase over last year."

While the numbers are alarming, Holly's House is grateful for the number of individuals coming forward and sharing their abuse.

"We are so proud of these victims of abuse that they are coming forward and we are proud of people who are receiving their disclosure who decides to report on behalf of that child," said Cordts.

If you or someone you know is a victim of child molestation, the best way to report it is either to Hollys House or directly to the Evansville Police Department.