Child Molestation Trial Underway for Evansville Man Previously Convicted of Child Seduction

A jury trial is underway for a former soccer coach from Evansville, Indiana, who is being accused of child molestation.
39-year-old Jeremy Tudela was arrested back in December of 2021 and charged with child molestation after a young victim reported abuse in an interview at Holly's House.
Tudela, who owned Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh, was previously arrested back in 2019 and charged with multiple counts of Child Seduction after being accused of having sexual contact with one of his soccer students who was under the age of 16.
In that case, Tudela pled guilty as charged and received a four-year sentence of one year in prison, two years on home detention with an electronic monitoring device, and one year probation.
Tudela's jury trial began on Wednesday morning. We're told the trial could last for several days.
