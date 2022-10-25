 Skip to main content
Children's long walk along Riverside Drive leads to womans arrest

Megan DiVenti

Evansville Police arrest a woman for neglect after they say she left two young children alone. 

Authorities say they were called to Adams Avenue Monday morning after a city employee found a 6-year-old and 2-year-old walking down Riverside Drive and Boeke Avenue without adult supervision. 

Evansville Police say the older child told them her mom wasn't home when she woke up, so she decided to take her younger sister on a walk to "nanna's house." 

EPD says this walk was nearly 2 miles, and a 39-minute walk through Evansville.  

According to the report, police tried to contact their mother, 26-year-old Riley Jarboe-Decker, several times, but couldn't reach her. 

We're told officers went to her home where they found a dog left in a kennel with no food or water. 

EPD says Jarboe-Decker later pulled up to her home where she told officers she had set up an I-pad to monitor the children. 

She also told police she went to a friend's nearby home to watch a movie but fell asleep. 

According to the police report, Jarboe-Decker said when she woke up, she noticed her phone was blowing up and went home. 

She also admitted to recently taking "molly." 

Riley Jarboe-Decker was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail for neglect of a dependent. 

