Child's broken bones left untreated, two women facing charges

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Madisonville Police say two women are facing charges after failing to take a 3-year-old with broken bones to the hospital.
On September 12th, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of South Kentucky Avenue in reference to a possible neglect/abuse case.
Through further investigation, detectives determined 45-year-old Melissa Gaither had knowledge of broken bones sustained to a 3-year-old she was watching.
A police report states Gaither failed to seek medical attention for the child until nearly 12 hours later.
Authorities say during this time, Gaither also trusted the care of the child to 21-year-old Talashiea Martin. Martin is also accused of failing to report the incident.
Gaither was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree - Child 12 or Under.
Martin was charged with Failure To Report Child Neglect/Abuse, 1st Offense.