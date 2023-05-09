Chipping away at food insecurity with Little Free Pantries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — You’ve seen book exchange boxes… now there are food exchange boxes, giving those experiencing food insecurity an easy way to get what they need.
When paying bills and putting food on the table maxes out your budget, hygiene products like shampoo and toothpaste become a commodity. Changing that is one goal of Feed Evansville’s Little Free Pantries.
Hope Fussner, a volunteer for Feed Evansville, had a Little Free Pantry built in front of her house.
Another goal of the Little Free Pantries is to provide relief in food deserts, areas where healthy, affordable food isn’t available, especially for those without cars in areas with poor public transportation. ”If you see one," Fussner told 44News, "please donate to it. If you need anything, please take from it.”
Currently, there are five Little Free Pantries:
- Dream Center Evansville @ 16 W Morgan Ave.
- West Side Community Center @ 2227 W Michigan St.
- Intersection of SE Riverside Dr. and Monroe Ave.
- Westside Library Park
- New Life Ministries @ 525 Richardt Ave., Evansville
Feed Evansville says several more are being built, and that by December, there will be 40 locations in total. The organization hopes that with more visibility, the pantries will attract more donations.
Shayla Jones, a westside resident, told 44News ”we live down the street, and my kiddos play at the park, so we just passed by and seen it. Actually thought it was for books. I donated books last time.”
Jones and her son, Julian, donated because she saw the pantry and knew she had some extra food at home. "[It] makes you feel good to donate to others and especially now. Everything went up.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery prices rose by over 10% in 2022, with eggs going up over 30%. Fussner maintains an Amazon wishlist she uses to help keep her Little Free Pantry well-stocked. ”[A full Little Free Pantry] only lasts usually about two to three days," Fussner said.
The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America work with Feed Evansville to build the pantries.
While Little Free Pantries help makes end meet for some, there’s always more work to be done in the fight to end food insecurity, and you’re getting involved can make a difference.