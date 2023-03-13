Church daycare suddenly shuts down; parents left scrambling for childcare

On Friday, Epworth Community Church abruptly announced that their daycare is permanently closed, effective immediately.
According to parents, the church's daycare had been growing unreliable in recent months. The program had been having staffing issues: being forced to open late, close early, and close certain parts of the daycare. One parent also noted that new employees seemed to come and go very quickly.
Tacara Wright, a former employee of the daycare, claimed that management behaved unprofessionally, and the leadership’s behavior led many long-time employees to resign. She also said that staff was allowed only five unpaid days off per year, including vacation and sick days.
Wright told 44News ”I’d just had a new baby, so I obviously wanted to take vacation and spend time with family, and they were saying that I couldn’t do that, because I was down to zero days, because my child had been sick for those days.”
One parent told 44news that she received advance warning two days before the daycare was closing. The daycare director said her child and a select number of others would be allowed to stay in the church’s childcare program for 90 days after the closure.
Other parents were notified immediately before the daycare was closed and were told they would no longer be provided childcare. A mother told 44news that finding infant care since the closing has been nearly impossible.
Employees being laid off by the daycare were not given notice that it was closing. ”I’m very surprised as to how it closed down," Wright said. "I feel bad for the parents and for the kids. It was very, very sudden, and the staff also didn’t know that it was going to happen.”
A parent who hires one of the daycare teachers as a weekend nanny told 44news the teacher didn’t know she had lost her job until she received a phone call on Saturday, the day after the closure was announced to parents.
44news reached out to Epworth Community Church several times but received no comment.