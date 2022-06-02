Church destroyed by fire in Gallatin County

A church was destroyed by fire on Wednesday in a small village in Gallatin County, Illinois.
Junction General Baptist Church in the village of Junction, Illinois, was considered a total loss after a fire that broke out late Wednesday night.
Several different departments including Shawneetown, Ridgway, Equality and Harrisburg fire departments, responded to a fire at the church around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews stayed on the scene throughout the night monitoring potential hot spots.
Officials said that there was no sign of suspicious activity, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.
No injuries were reported.