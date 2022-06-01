City approves plans for new pickleball complex and tennis stadium at Wesselman Park

City officials in Evansville have approved plans for a new tennis stadium and pickleball complex at Wesselman Park.
Deputy Mayor/Interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer says plans for the pickleball complex had been in the works for months through discussions with Evansville Pickleball Outdoor Courts (EPOC) committee, to ensure a future for pickleball in the Evansville community.
"Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.," said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. "After listening to EPOC and other community stakeholders, we asked Hafer Associates to develop an outdoor 24-court concept. Now we’re ready to develop more detailed drawings to be used for bidding and construction of the facility."
Officials say the estimated budget for the first phase of the project is $1.5 million, which will be funded through a public-private partnership.
Additional phases of the project would then create a new entryway and exit for the tennis and pickleball court area, plus designs for a center tennis court area with bleachers and an open-air covering for four additional pickleball courts.
You can check out a preliminary site plan showcasing the new tennis stadium and the new pickleball complex in the document below.
You can also click here to view the site plan PDF in a new window.
The plans were approved on Wednesday during a Board of Parks Commissioners meeting Wednesday.