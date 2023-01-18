City Council approves plan to move forward with pickleball courts at Wesselman Park

At Wednesday's city council meeting, council members introduced their plans to update the Wesselman Park area.
The plans included a new updated sign at the park entrance, and upgrading Roberts Park, where former Robert’s Stadium once stood, among other improvements.
The most notable feature of the park plan, however, was future pickle ball courts that will be located at the park.
Some of the homeowners who chose to speak in attendance, brought up concerns like construction noise, cluttering the park, parking issues, and disturbing the nature preserve.
Council members would like to remind everyone that no part of the nature preserve would have to be demolished, in order to accommodate the pickle ball courts.
The council voted to move forward with the courts, announcing their next step will be to seek bidders to begin on the project.