City Council plans to offer assistance to residents of a troubled Evansville apartment complex

Evansville City Council members will meet again this Monday.
One proposal they'll discuss is providing money for Martin Park Apartment residents.
The apartment complex is where several tenants say living conditions are deplorable, and there has been issues with the landlord demanding rent that some tenants say, they already paid.
The funds to assist those residents would come from a $50,000 grant program used for Woodland Park Apartment residents recently.
