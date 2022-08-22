City Council presents new panel aiming to bring diversity and and inclusion to Evansville

It's a new commission within the Evansville City Council called the Diversity Equity Inclusion Council. At Monday evenings meeting, the City Council presented the first reading for it.
"We want to make sure everyone's opinion is heard and everyone is treated equally," said Evansville City Councilman Jonathan Weaver.
The commission will include a panel made up of 15 community members appointed by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the City Council and EVSC board members.
"Community members who not only have a passion for the work but who can really contribute and make sure that as the city aspires to be for everyone that we're hitting the right metrics," said Evansville Councilman, Alex Burton.
The members of the panel will serve as a voice for the community ensuring that people feel they have a voice and their concerns, visions and opinions are heard by city leaders.
Ultimately bringing inclusion between city leaders and residents of Evansville.
"It's just very important," said Weaver. "the city came up with the slogan 'E is for Everyone' almost probably a decade ago. So we want to keep that going, make sure we're inclusive, accepting and that we treat everybody fairly."
The commission will identify ways to lift barriers when it comes to hiring and retaining diverse city workers, this is among the one of the measurable goals of the group.
As of now, the new commission has not been voted by the Council just yet. But Councilman Alex Burton say's he's excited to present it to the community as he is confident it's a step in the right direction for the city.
"This is actually putting things in place to make sure that we are improving conditions and making things and removing barriers and increasing access all at the same time." said Burton.
With the first reading of the new commission out of the way, City Council will vote on the new panel in 2 weeks.