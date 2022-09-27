City decides what to do with August storm debris

After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road.
“First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that produce so much damage to trees, and we needed an immediate solution on what to do with it,” says Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.
That solution? The city decided to hire a third party contractor to bring in heavy machinery to turn all of the fallen trees into mulch. Several ideas were debated but ultimately the sheer amount and size of the debris led to this option making the most sense.
“We felt that mulching was probably the best, and trying to find an end result - to take something that was not pleasant at all - the storm, and trying to do something positive with it,” Schaefer explains.
While the mulch is not appropriate for use on playgrounds or for home landscaping, the city has hope that a use will be found for use within the community.
“We've reached out to our partners, whether it be Wesselman, Howell, or various organizations that have potential trails or that could use this as cover for certain areas,” adds Schaefer.
Officials say the process should wrap up in about a week.