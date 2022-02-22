City Leaders Discuss Recent Crime in an Evansville Neighborhood

The recent crime in Evansville has created frustration for people in the Goosetown neighborhood which includes the Haynie's Corner Art District.
Several people voiced that to the panel of police officers, the VIPER unit, the Chaplain, and Prosecutor at Tuesday evening's meeting held at Potter's Wheel on Jefferson Ave.
With a room filled with community members, many shared that they would like to see more community centers for children in the area and more secure police patrol.
Those are ideas city leaders say they are keeping in mind.
"This is something I've been big on since I've been Chief. You got to get out and talk with the people, hear their concerns listen and a lot of people are just fed up with things going on in the neighborhood," said Chief EPD officer Billy Bolin. "they want help and you just got to be a listing war and try to address their concerns and do something about it."
This meeting is just one of four held this month.
Now that they have had this conversation, city leaders intend to find solutions to resolve these issues.