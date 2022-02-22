 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

&&

City Leaders Discuss Recent Crime in an Evansville Neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0

The recent crime in Evansville has created frustration for people in the Goosetown neighborhood which includes the Haynie's Corner Art District.

Several people voiced that to the panel of police officers, the VIPER unit, the Chaplain, and Prosecutor at Tuesday evening's meeting held at Potter's Wheel on Jefferson Ave.

With a room filled with community members, many shared that they would like to see more community centers for children in the area and more secure police patrol.

Those are ideas city leaders say they are keeping in mind. 

"This is something I've been big on since I've been Chief. You got to get out and talk with the people, hear their concerns listen and a lot of people are just fed up with things going on in the neighborhood," said Chief EPD officer Billy Bolin. "they want help and you just got to be a listing war and try to address their concerns and do something about it."

This meeting is just one of four held this month.

Now that they have had this conversation, city leaders intend to find solutions to resolve these issues.

