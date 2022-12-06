City of Evansville designated as World War II Heritage City

The City of Evansville is among 18 communities that have been recently designated as "American World War II Heritage Cities."
An announcement from the National Park Service (NPS) lists Evansville as one of the 18 newly-designated communities.
The NPS says the new additions follow the inaugural designation of Wilmington, North Carolina in September 2020.
The American World War II Heritage Cities Program honors the contributions of local towns, cities, counties and their citizens who stepped into the workforce to support America's war effort during World War II.
The honor is an exclusive one too, as only one American World War II Heritage City can be designated in each state or territory, NPS says.
According to the NPS website:
"World War II catalyzed Evansville into a leading defense manufacturer, resulting in 80 factories transitioning to war production and manufacturing 330 different goods for the war effort. The military recognized the high production levels achieved by awarding 15 businesses in the region with Army-Navy “E” Awards. Factories recruited thousands of workers to meet high demand. As a result, employment dramatically increased from 18,000 in 1940 to 60,000 by the middle of the war."
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke made remarks on the announcement on Tuesday, alongside representatives from the Evansville Wartime Museum and the USS LST 325.
To see a full list of the 18 newly-designated communities, click here.