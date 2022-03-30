City of Evansville Offering Free METS Rides Thursday

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, say community members will be able to take advantage of free Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) bus rides on Thursday.
The city says it's offering free METS rides on Thursday, March 31, in an effort to promote the use of public transportation.
The free METS rides will be available on Thursday from 6:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Riders should remember that masks are still required on public transportation due to the federal mandate.
You can find bus routes and more information on METS by visiting evansvillegov.org.