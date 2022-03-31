City of Evansville Participating in Water Conservation Awareness Program

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, say they're partnering up with the Coca-Cola Company to raise awareness on water conservation.
Evansville's Storm Water Management Department is partnering up with the Coca-Cola Company for its annual "Rain Barrel Program."
Through the program, Coca-Cola will donate 55-gallon plastic drums, which are then converted into rain barrels.
Then, donations from local businesses, engineers, and conservation groups, are used to purchase adapters. The adapters attach barrels to downspouts on houses to collect rainwater, which can be used to irrigate gardens and lawns.
The city says that this year's Rain Barrel Program is being modified to partner with the Haynie's Corner Arts District and Wesselman Woods.
50 barrels will be available at Wesselman Woods for individuals wanting one for their home, and 50 barrels will be auctioned off during a special silent auction at Haynie's Corner.
You can find out more about the program on evansvillegov.org.