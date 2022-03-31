 Skip to main content
...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east, late
tonight, as cold air moves in and across the area. Low
temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will
be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy
frost to develop across the area.

Take precautions now for the potential for patchy frost tonight.
While it is not a sure bet because of the duration the clouds
would need to clear and the winds diminish to allow for its
formation, temperatures will certainly be cool enough. Protect
sensitive or tender young early plants or crops if they are
susceptible to frost.

City of Evansville Participating in Water Conservation Awareness Program

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Evansville's Storm Water Management Rain Barrel Program

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, say they're partnering up with the Coca-Cola Company to raise awareness on water conservation.

Evansville's Storm Water Management Department is partnering up with the Coca-Cola Company for its annual "Rain Barrel Program."

Through the program, Coca-Cola will donate 55-gallon plastic drums, which are then converted into rain barrels.

Then, donations from local businesses, engineers, and conservation groups, are used to purchase adapters. The adapters attach barrels to downspouts on houses to collect rainwater, which can be used to irrigate gardens and lawns.

The city says that this year's Rain Barrel Program is being modified to partner with the Haynie's Corner Arts District and Wesselman Woods.

50 barrels will be available at Wesselman Woods for individuals wanting one for their home, and 50 barrels will be auctioned off during a special silent auction at Haynie's Corner.

You can find out more about the program on evansvillegov.org.

