City of Evansville reaches settlement with mother of kids killed in 2017 police pursuit crash

Prince and Princess Carter (file photos)

A settlement has been reached in a civil case that was filed in Evansville, Indiana, back in 2018.

Court records show that Janae Carter, the mother of two young kids who were killed in a crash that happened back in 2017, reached a settlement with the City of Evansville.

In 2018, Carter filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Evansville.

That lawsuit followed the deaths of Janae's two young kids, Prince and Princess Carter, and their father, Terence Barker. All three died after their vehicle was hit by Frederick McFarland, who at the time of the crash, was being pursued by officers with the Evansville Police Department.

Prayer Vigil Held for Victims Who Lost Their Lives in 2017 Police Pursuit Crash

The kids were just 2-years-old and 7-months-old at the time.

44News reached out to City Attorney Keith Vonderahe for a statement on the settlement.

"Case has been settled in principal. Both parties have agreed to no further comment at this time," Vonderahe's statement said.

The jury trial date for the case was set for May 9, 2022, but that has now been canceled since the settlement agreement was reached.