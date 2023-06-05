City of Henderson announces Junior Ambassador Program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The City of Henderson is seeking high school juniors and seniors to apply for the new City Junior Ambassador Program taking place this fall.
The City is currently accepting applications for the program that will allow 10 local students a chance to see how their city government operates.
The selected students will meet one Friday each month during the school day and will have the opportunity to visit each city department along with various community partners.
“We’re excited to open our doors to local students interested in learning more about their community. This program will help strengthen their leadership skills and network with city and community leaders. We can’t wait to give them a “behind the scenes” look at their local government.” says Holli Blanford, City of Henderson Public Information Officer.
The City Junior Ambassador Program is a partnership between Henderson County Schools and the City of Henderson.
“We look forward to this partnership and the opportunity for our students to learn more about our community and become informed and engaged citizens and possible future leaders.” says Megan Mortis, Director of Public Information for Henderson County Schools
Students interested in applying for the program can apply online or pickup paper applications at the following locations:
Henderson Municipal Center: 222 First Street, Henderson
Henderson County Board of Education: 1805 Second Street, Henderson
Henderson County Public Library: 101 South Main Street, Henderson
Henderson County Cooperative Extension Service: 3341 Zion Road, Henderson
Online applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21st, 2023. All paper applications must be returned to the Henderson Municipal Center by 5 p.m. on the application deadline.
For more information, please contact City of Henderson Public Information Officer Holli Blanford at hablanford@hendersonky.gov or (270) 831-4934.