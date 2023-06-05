 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

City of Henderson announces Junior Ambassador Program
El'Agance Shemwell

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —  The City of Henderson is seeking high school juniors and seniors to apply for the new City Junior Ambassador Program taking place this fall.

The City is currently accepting applications for the program that will allow 10 local students a chance to see how their city government operates.

The selected students will meet one Friday each month during the school day and will have the opportunity to visit each city department along with various community partners.

“We’re excited to open our doors to local students interested in learning more about their community. This program will help strengthen their leadership skills and network with city and community leaders. We can’t wait to give them a “behind the scenes” look at their local government.” says Holli Blanford, City of Henderson Public Information Officer.

The City Junior Ambassador Program is a partnership between Henderson County Schools and the City of Henderson.

“We look forward to this partnership and the opportunity for our students to learn more about our community and become informed and engaged citizens and possible future leaders.” says Megan Mortis, Director of Public Information for Henderson County Schools

Students interested in applying for the program can apply online or pickup paper applications at the following locations:

Henderson Municipal Center: 222 First Street, Henderson

Henderson County Board of Education: 1805 Second Street, Henderson

Henderson County Public Library: 101 South Main Street, Henderson

Henderson County Cooperative Extension Service: 3341 Zion Road, Henderson

Online applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21st, 2023. All paper applications must be returned to the Henderson Municipal Center by 5 p.m. on the application deadline.

For more information, please contact City of Henderson Public Information Officer Holli Blanford at hablanford@hendersonky.gov or (270) 831-4934.

