City of Henderson Announces Plans for Annual 'Spring Cleanup'

With Spring less than a month away, the City of Henderson is gearing up for their annual Spring Cleanup campaign.
This year the cleanup will be conducted in two phases, with the first Monday, March 21 and with the second taking place on April 25.
Tree limbs, broken furniture and large items that you would normal take to a landfill will be accepted free of charge.
The first phase will begin for residents south of Second Street, with the second phase focused on those north of Second Street the following month.
Items they will not be collecting include tires, batteries, oils, paint, air conditioners, and old mattresses.
The service is limited to current residential users, and not for vacant properties, or construction sites.
More details about the annual cleanup can be found by clicking here for the City of Henderson website or by calling the Public Works Department at (270) 831-1224.