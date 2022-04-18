City of Henderson facilities performing phone system upgrade on Wednesday

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say that several city-operated facilities will be affected by a phone system upgrade that's scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 20.
A news release from the city says that the phone system upgrade will take Henderson Water Utility's main system offline from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CDT.
The city says that emergency calls will still be forwarded during that time.
If you have a water or sewer emergency, you can also call the North Water Treatment Plant emergency cell phone directly at 270-724-1707.
The phone system upgrades will also be taking place in other City of Henderson facilities, including the Peabody Building and the MSC, according to the news release.
Anyone who needs to contact Emergency Communications with either an emergency or non-emergency matter during that timeframe is asked to instead call 911.
If you have a issue to report to Henderson Municipal Gas, you can also call 911.