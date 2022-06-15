City of Henderson finalized budget for upcoming fiscal year Tuesday afternoon

City of Henderson has approved its 2023 Fiscal Year budget, which will see less money than this past year.
The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners finalized the budget Tuesday night before the start of the 2023 Fiscal Year, which starts in July.
The $98.7 million dollar budget is a 2.2% decrease from last year. The budget includes $35.45 million for the General Fund, $26.7 million for the Natural Gas Fund, and $9.06 million for the Construction Fund.
The decrease was due to decrease in the Construction fund while there was a $3.2 million dollar increase in the Gas Fund due to higher gas prices.
Commissioners also approved Tuesday a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees.