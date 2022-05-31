City of Henderson hosting free Father's Day Breakfast

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids.
On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration.
The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the John F. Kennedy Community Center.
The City says all fathers and children are invited to attend the free event, which will include all-you-can-eat waffles, pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs.
The JFK Community Center is located at 515 S Alvasia St. in Henderson.