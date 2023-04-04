City of Henderson seeking community input on inner-city improvement plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The city of Henderson's new initiative to improve and beautify inner city neighborhoods is underway and city leaders are hoping more community members get involved.
The Inner City Improvement Plan Beautification/Special Projects Committee met in March and plans to meet again this Thursday, April 6.
The committee is encouraging people to come out and become part of the discussion about improving inner-city neighborhoods.
According to a summary of meeting minutes released by the city, the committee talked about several issues related to the proposed projects including the community garden, amphitheater, exercise equipment, and flower pots, among other projects.
According to the committee, the money to fund the projects could come from grants or private donations if necessary.
Another idea that was floated at the previous meeting was to create an “adopt a highway” type program for businesses, organizations or neighborhoods. The idea would be for a group to adopt an area of one or two blocks to clean up by picking up trash in the street and sidewalks.
The next meeting is coming up at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the John F. Kennedy Center in Henderson.