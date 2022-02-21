City of Lynnville Show Pride for The Lady Braves

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.4
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Perry County Missouri, southern Illinois north of Route
13, and all of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground
across the area. Rainfall upwards to two inches or more is
expected.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

City of Lynnville Show Pride for The Lady Braves

  • Updated
  • 0

The sound of cheer roared through the Jefferson High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon as the Tecumseh Lady Braves took home the win against Waldron in the Semi State Title game, beating them 54 to 42.

"We played so hard and that team was good and we just, we played out hearts out." said Jenna Donahoo, a Tecumseh girls basketball player.

Now the Lady Braves, along with the Forest Park girls basketball team who also won their Semi-State, are heading to Indianapolis Saturday.

The Lady Braves will face Lafayette Central Catholic in the Indiana 1A State Title.

The news of their win is uplifting to fans like, Consuelo Cortez.

"Glad about it because, I mean for one its the girls basketball team and normally its boys getting pride over them," said Cortez.

This will be the Lady Braves first trip to the State Title game and according to their coach, they're preparing to battle it out.

In the meantime loyal fans are wishing them luck and offering words of encouragement.

"Try their hardest and never give up." said Cortez.

As they prepare to head off to Indianapolis, they are soaking in the win and practicing for their upcoming game.

"It's awesome, I've always wanted to experience it and now it's actually happening," said Kaybree Oxley, a Tecumseh girls basketball player. "We just had to mainly do what we've done all year."

The community of Lynnville plans to continue to cheer them on from home.