City of Lynnville Shows Pride for The Lady Braves

The sound of cheer roared through the Jefferson High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon as the Tecumseh Lady Braves took home the win against Waldron in the Semi State Title game, beating them 54 to 42.
"We played so hard and that team was good and we just, we played out hearts out." said Jenna Donahoo, a Tecumseh girls basketball player.
Now the Lady Braves, along with the Forest Park girls basketball team who also won their Semi-State, are heading to Indianapolis Saturday.
The Lady Braves will face Lafayette Central Catholic in the Indiana 1A State Title.
The news of their win is uplifting to fans like, Consuelo Cortez.
"Glad about it because, I mean for one its the girls basketball team and normally its boys getting pride over them," said Cortez.
This will be the Lady Braves first trip to the State Title game and according to their coach, they're preparing to battle it out.
In the meantime loyal fans are wishing them luck and offering words of encouragement.
"Try their hardest and never give up." said Cortez.
As they prepare to head off to Indianapolis, they are soaking in the win and practicing for their upcoming game.
"It's awesome, I've always wanted to experience it and now it's actually happening," said Kaybree Oxley, a Tecumseh girls basketball player. "We just had to mainly do what we've done all year."
The community of Lynnville plans to continue to cheer them on from home.