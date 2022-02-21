City of Lynnville Shows Pride for The Lady Braves

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 40.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Monday was 40.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.2 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&